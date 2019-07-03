The Bottle Cap Challenge now has an official champion, and it’s not John Mayer

Social media challenges are a mixed bag. They can make you dance with your friends, fear for your children’s very souls, or lament not having your life together enough to have a bucket handy.
The latest strain of such viral stunts, however, seems custom-designed for you to get a—and it brings me no pleasure to write this—kick out of it.
New Challenge with #farakickschallenge ????! Sending a challenge @jasonstatham @thenotoriousmma @jcvd @jackiechan . Waiting for you video friends .????????
Kazakh Taekwondo champion Farabi Davletchin appears to be the one responsible for—and I am really, truly sorry about this—kicking off the trend with the above post. In it, Davletchin deftly delivers a spin kick where the tip of his shoe grazes a sealed bottle cap just so, loosening it up until it pops off. This move inspired a flurry of copycat videos, each filmed in a similar, slo-mo style, and a lot of fancy footwork-ers challenging each other.
You might say the challenge really got off on the—and please forgive me for this—right foot when certified famous folks like Jason Statham and John Mayer got in on the action earlier this week.
As exciting as these videos have been to watch, however, Hong Kong action star Donnie Yen may have just ended the challenge with his addition to the canon. Not only does Yen perform the challenge with a glass bottle, he does it while friggin’ blindfolded.
The winner. The King.
"Chirrut feeling the force + Ip man's steady aim + no plastic bottle = the universe strongest."
— Jenn Ravenna (@JennRavenna) July 3, 2019
Seeing something so amazing is—and I would prefer not to be held accountable for this—a real kick to the head. Twitter resoundingly crowned Yen the victor of the challenge, only adding to the IP Man star’s legend status.
However, even though she may not have won, I think honorable mention in the challenge goes to comedian Whitney Cummings, who at least tried her best.