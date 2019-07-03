The Bottle Cap Challenge now has an official champion, and it’s not John Mayer

Social media challenges are a mixed bag. They can make you dance with your friends , fear for your children’s very souls , or lament not having your life together enough to have a bucket handy.

The latest strain of such viral stunts, however, seems custom-designed for you to get a—and it brings me no pleasure to write this—kick out of it.

Kazakh Tae Kwon Do champion Farabi Davletchin appears to be the one responsible for—and I am really, truly sorry about this—kicking off the trend with the above post. In it, Davletchin deftly delivers a spin kick where the tip of his shoe grazes a sealed bottle cap just so, loosening it up until it pops off. This move inspired a flurry of copycat videos, each filmed in a similar, slo-mo style, and a lot of fancy footwork-ers challenging each other.

You might say the challenge really got off on the—and please forgive me for this—right foot when certified famous folks like Jason Statham and John Mayer got in on the action earlier this week.