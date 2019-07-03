Bruce Linton, co-CEO of the world’s biggest cannabis company, says he was fired

The board of Canopy Growth Corp., the world’s biggest cannabis company, has terminated founder and CEO Bruce Linton today, including asking him to step down from his board seat. In an interview with CNBC, Linton said, “The board decided they wanted a different chair, and a different co-CEO so I’m out effective immediately and there’s a search to replace the transitioning co-CEO.”

Co-CEO Mark Zekulin takes over as the company begins a top exec search. When asked specifically if he was terminated or if he stepped down voluntarily, Linton clarified, “I was terminated.”

Smiths Falls, Ontario-based Canopy’s market cap skyrocketed to $18 billion since Canada legalized marijuana last year, with the stock increasing by 1,900% since the company went public in 2014. Corona beer parent company Constellation Brands Inc. invested $4 billion in Canopy last year, giving it four of Canopy’s seven board seats.

Linton led Canopy’s CPG-like approach to cannabis, entering the recreational market through targeted brands, from high-end artisanal labels (DNA Genetics and Doja) to Snoop Dogg’s Leafs by Snoop, to bro-friendly Tweed, and even Seth Rogen’s new Houseplant.