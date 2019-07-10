Fighting Flu in the Workplace Starts Now

Influenza—or “flu”—season is more than just an inconvenience that makes employees miserable. It can have a significant impact on business operations and costs. While the flu is often mistaken for a bad cold, it can be much more severe, with symptoms that include fever, chills, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle aches, headaches, and fatigue. The flu typically lasts longer than a cold—as much as a week. And no one wants their valued employees to get sick.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) estimate that every year U.S. businesses lose 17 million work days to the flu, translating to approximately $7 billion in sick days and lost productivity.

What does that mean to your company? Let’s say you have an employee who makes $60,000. The cost of just one of that person’s work days lost to the flu is $230. Over the course of a five-day business week, your company would lose $1,150.

Worse, if your employees are largely unvaccinated for the flu, that one sick employee could infect many others. Many will also need to stay home additional days if children get ill. But employers have an opportunity to help prevent their employees from flu-related misery by providing flu vaccines.

A shot of prevention

As more employers focus on building a culture of wellness in the workplace, illness prevention is an important focus. While a flu shot clinic certainly benefits the employer, it also protects employees, their family members, and the greater community from illness.

“At Rite Aid, one of the ways we promote a culture of wellness is by protecting our own employees and their families with free flu shots. And by managing flu shot clinics with other employers who value employee wellness, we get closer to reaching our goal of a flu-free community,” says Karen Staniforth, senior vice president of pharmacy at Rite Aid, who has more than 30 years of experience in retail pharmacy.