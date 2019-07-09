This new app helps you talk to the vaccine skeptic in your life

How do you have a conversation with someone who disagrees with you about vaccines? Chances are, it’ll end in a shouting match.

Verywell, a health information website, is trying to help people find ways to communicate with the vaccine skeptics in their lives. Earlier this year, the site launched an interactive experience called “Healthy Conversations” that uses the format of a choose-your-own-adventure text message conversation to help users learn about tactics they can use to have a productive dialogue with someone who is unsure about vaccines.

When you start using the web app, you can choose to have a conversation with a friend, relative, or partner. Then Verywell will play the part of the vaccine skeptic, kicking off the conversation with something like “So, I’m not sure I want to vaccinate my child. I don’t want to put them at risk for autism or any other potential side effects.” You can pick your response from a series of options, which range from inflammatory (“That’s completely crazy!”) to empathetic (“Ok, why would you think that?”).

“It’s important not to alienate your friend or relative at the very beginning of a discussion on such an already sensitive topic about a child that is not your own,” the interactive points out if you choose the first “crazy” option. “You need to be allies here, and you need to understand that you are opening a dialogue, not passing a judgement.”

The conversational tool guides users toward choosing responses that are focused on listening, finding common ground, and seeking advice from a medical professional (not from social media, where health misinformation abounds). Once you’ve finished going through the conversation, Verywell also provides a downloadable conversation script and a guide to discuss vaccination with a doctor for people looking for more resources.

“It’s not enough to understand the science behind vaccines, that it doesn’t cause autism,” says Rob Parisi, the general manager at Verywell. “You have to be able to have the conversation in a very empathetic way, coming from a point of curiosity and listening to the person and understanding their point of view too, not hitting them over the head with facts.” That being said, Healthy Conversations does include facts: Once you’ve established that you’re listening and being empathic, the tool does tell users that they should be informing their family member that vaccines do not cause autism and the purported link has been thoroughly debunked.