Apple just fixed the most annoying thing about video calls—by digitally manipulating your eyes

Video calling is a great way to keep in touch with a loved one when you can’t be physically near them. But because of the way smartphone hardware is arranged on a device, video calling has always made it look like the participants aren’t looking directly at each other.

This is because the front camera on smartphones is generally placed above the smartphone’s display, and during a video call each participant is usually looking at the display of their smartphone so they can see who they are talking to and not the smartphone’s camera. This all of course results in the caller appearing to be looking just below the other person’s line of sight—making eye contact in video calls basically impossible.

But a new feature has been discovered in the latest beta of iOS 13 that will eliminate this annoying side effect. The new feature is called FaceTime Attention Correction and can be enabled on the iPhone XS and XS Max. When it’s enabled, the iPhone’s FaceTime software will use advanced image manipulation to alter your eyes to make it look like you are looking directly at your caller’s face instead of at the screen below you. You can check this out in action in the images below.

Guys – "FaceTime Attention Correction" in iOS 13 beta 3 is wild. Here are some comparison photos featuring @flyosity: https://t.co/HxHhVONsi1 pic.twitter.com/jKK41L5ucI — Will Sigmon (@WSig) July 2, 2019

And don’t worry, if you don’t want FaceTime manipulating your eyes, you can easily leave this setting disabled in FaceTime’s preferences in iOS 13.