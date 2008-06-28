Design Death, Democratization and the need for a Definition

Nussbaum argues, in essence that design isn’t dead, it’s just changing. The change he speaks of is design’s so-called democratization. The tools of design are now available to lots of people…everyone can take part. That’s great, but as I see it design is about judgment, not tools. That free license of Photoshop LE that came with your scanner does not make you a designer, at least not any more than having a skillet makes you a chef. It’s not about having tools, It’s about what you do with those tools.

The same goes for the more exclusive and expensive tools that designers use. Whether it’s Maya, Pro/Engineer, the Adobe Creative Suite, Processing, or a pen and paper. All of them, regardless of your technical acumen with them, can be used to express poor judgment.

Frog’s Tim Leberecht characterizes Starck’s statements as poignant and humbling. Starck certainly seems to be taking himself to task. Perhaps what he means is that he wants to do something different than he has been doing… to raise his game so to speak.

That said, I have a bit of trouble with the blanket nature of Starck’s declaration. Now, maybe I, along with everyone else reacting to the interview, am simply assigning too much weight to what Starck had to say.

Either way, here’s my take.

One quote in particular struck me, because I think it is indicative of a problem with the way design is defined, practiced, employed and valued.