Email is broken, but it’s not going to die anytime soon

It seems that every few months, someone announces that email is dead, has been dead for quite some time, or will die soon . The latest such prediction came from Slack cofounder and CEO Stewart Butterfield (who is an investor in my company, Front). Butterfield told CNBC’s Andrew Ross Sorkin —while promoting Slack’s direct offering—that conventional email will phase out for Slack users between five to seven years from now.

Here’s the reality. Email is broken and inefficient for internal communication. However, I would argue that it remains critical for businesses and is far from dead.

The importance of email in the workplace

There are more than one billion knowledge workers that use email for up to four hours every workday, based on our research. Our data shows that the average knowledge worker receives approximately 55 business emails a day.

Email is the universal communication tool for work because it’s the simplest way to reach anyone you need to do business with. Every customer, partner, vendor, investor, or candidate has an email address. And unlike other technological tools, there are very few barriers to adoption when it comes to email. It doesn’t require special skills or knowledge, and it spans all generations of the current workforce.

Email in its current form is inefficient and broken

While email has skyrocketed as a critical tool for work, its efficiency has plummeted. Whether it’s an overflowing inbox, or a lack of etiquette, for many professional, managing email is the bane of their lives.

From spammers to unsolicited sales pitches, many people feel that they consistently have to wade through irrelevant messages. It’s challenging to find the things that matter amid all the noise. Email’s subject lines and formal letter style can also feel heavy and old school. Today’s employees are increasingly opting for short, concise messages with emojis and gifs.

Since email is heavy and asynchronous, internal back-and-forth over email can waste a lot of time and lead to slow decision-making. Given the individual nature of traditional email, there’s no way to share the load with colleagues or loop people in without cc’ing or forwarding, which creates even more email. Internal discussions about the content of email end up in long, confusing threads or get moved to other chat or project management platforms.