‘Hobbs & Shaw,’ ‘Succession,’ and 95 other new movies, TV shows, albums, and books you must check out this month

It’s the same odd phenomenon every year. July 4 hits, marking not only Midsommar, as it did this year, but the middle of the year altogether, and then less than a month later, August 1 suddenly kicks off the slow, steady slog toward Christmas. “But didn’t Christmas just happen?” you think, possibly while applying SPF-30 sunscreen to your criminally sandy, beach-bound shoulders. No, it did not. That was over three Marvel movies ago, and we are somehow back in preholidays phase again. Whether you’re susceptible to the Christmas Creep or not, though, there’s inarguably still a sweet chunk of summer left to enjoy, and with it, a massive bounty of movies, TV shows, music, and more. A Black Lady Sketch Show alone is the kind of thing that makes you want to live inside the moment. Have a look below at Fast Company‘s comprehensive creative calendar for August 2019 to see the remainder of this summer’s offerings.
Movies to see in theaters
- Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, August 2
- The Nightingale, August 2
- Them That Follow, August 2
- Dora and the Lost City of Gold, August 9
- The Kitchen, August 9
- Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, August 9
- One Child Nation, August 9
- The Peanut Butter Falcon, August 9
- Blinded by the Light, August 14
- Apocalypse Now Final Cut, August 15
- 47 Meters Down: Uncaged, August 16
- The Informer, August 16
- Where’d You Go, Bernadette, August 16
- Good Boys, August 16
- Angel Has Fallen, August 23
- My Spy, August 23
- Brittany Runs a Marathon, August 23
- Ready or Not, August 23
- Official Secrets, August 30
Movies to watch at home
- Coyote Lake, August 2
- Luce, August 2
- Otherhood, August 2 on Netflix
- Brian Banks, August 9
- My Favorite Shapes by Julio Torres, August 10 on HBO
- The Amazing Johnathan Documentary, August 16 on Hulu
- Diagnosis, August 16 on Netflix
- Sextuplets, August 16 on Netflix
- Zombie Tidal Wave, August 17 on Syfy
- Simon Amstell: Set Free, August 20 on Netflix
- American Factory, August 21 on Netflix
- Jawline, August 23 on Hulu
- Freaks, August 23
- Vita & Virginia, August 23
- Bennett’s War, August 30
Music
- Cherie Currie & Brie Darling—The Motivator, August 2
- Ty Segall—First Taste, August 2
- Electric Youth—Memory Emotion, August 9
- Marika Hackman—Any Human Friend, August 9
- Slipknot—We Are Not Your Kind, August 9
- Friendly Fires—Inflorescent, August 16
- Killswitch Engage—Atonement, August 16
- Off With Their Heads—Be Good, August 16
- Oh Sees—Face Stabber, August 16
- Ride—This Is Not a Safe Place, August 16
- The Hold Steady—Thrashing Thru the Passion, August 16
- Versus—Ex Voto, August 16
- Sleater-Kinney—The Center Won’t Hold, August 16
- Midland—Let It Roll, August 23
- Raphael Saadiq—Jimmy Lee, August 23
- Redd Kross—Beyond the Door, August 23
- Tanya Tucker—While I’m Livin’, August 23
- Taylor Swift—Lover, August 23
- Vince Gill—Okie, August 23
- !!! [Chik Chik Chik]—Wallop, August 30
- Jesse Malin—Sunset Kids, August 30
- Sheryl Crow—Threads, August 30
- The Futureheads—Powers, August 30
- Tool—Fear Inoculum, August 30
- Noël Wells—It’s So Nice!, August 30
TV
- A Black Lady Sketch Show, August 2 on HBO
- Dear White People, August 2 on Netflix
- 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, August 4 on TLC
- Preacher, August 4 on AMC
- Worst Cooks in America, August 4 on Food Network
- Intervention, August 6 on A&E
- Miz & Mrs, August 6 on USA
- T-Pain’s School of Business, August 6 on Fuse
- BH90210, August 7 on Fox
- Hypnotize Me, August 7 on CW
- The Naked Director, August 8 on Netflix
- Two Sentence Horror Stories, August 8 on CW
- Wu Assassins, August 8 on Netflix
- The Family, August 9 on Netflix
- Free Meek, August 9 on Prime Video
- GLOW, August 9 on Netflix
- Succession, August 11 on HBO
- Teen Choice 2019, August 11 on Fox
- Lodge 49, August 12 on AMC
- Our Boys, August 12 on HBO
- The Terror: Infamy, August 12 on AMC
- Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready, August 13 on Netflix
- Why Women Kill, August 15 on CBS All Access
- Mindhunter, August 16 on Netflix
- The Righteous Gemstones, August 18 on HBO
- The Affair, August 25 on Showtime
- Ballers, August 25 on HBO
- On Becoming a God in Central Florida, August 25 on Showtime
- Power, August 25 on Starz
- 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, August 26 on MTV
- The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, August 30 on Netflix
Books
- Hollow Kingdom, by Kira Jane Buxton, August 6
- Girl on the Block, by Jessica Wragg, August 6
- Inland, by Téa Obreht, August 13
- Jim Marshall: Show Me the Picture, by Amelia Davis, August 20
- The Park, by Kohei Yoshiyuki, August 20
- Cindy Sherman, by Cindy Sherman, August 20
- Street, by Phil Penman, August 31
