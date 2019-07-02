Watch every goal Team USA has scored at the Women’s World Cup so far

The U.S. Women’s National Team will go up against England today in the semifinals of the FIFA Women’s World Cup. The game is widely considered to be one of the toughest matchups in the entire competition as Team USA—and its star, Megan Rapinoe , who has scored every U.S. goal in the knockout rounds—faces off against England’s Lionesses, and its star, Lucy Bronze, as the teams vie for a spot in the finals. (Here’s how to watch without cable , by the way.)

To get to this momentous occasion, the players on the U.S. Women’s National Team have scored 22 goals over the course of the competition, just three shy of the single-tournament record. Also, the women scored more goals in their matchup against Thailand than their male counterparts did in the 2006, 2010, and 2014 World Cups combined (12)—all while being paid less and with fewer perks and amenities.

Pump up your Team USA spirit—or just see what the Lionesses are up against—in this video that shows every single goal the U.S. Women have scored so far.