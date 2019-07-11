Summer is secretly the best time to focus on career development

The summer slump is in full swing. Whether you’re going on vacation or just have a vacation state of mind, productivity often takes a dip during the warmer months. Just because you’re not crushing it at work doesn’t mean you can’t take steps forward. Impact coach Katie Sandler says summertime is the best time of year to focus on your career development.

“People tend to lose motivation and energy during this time of year,” says Sandler. “Often, it’s because they’re not taking enough time for themselves. The past 10 or 12 years, more companies are helping by being more flexible about summer schedules, encouraging employees to take time away so they’ll be rejuvenated and productive when they return.”

Going on vacation is one way to hit the reset button, but Sandler says there are several other things you can do to recharge your career. Here are four to consider putting on your summer schedule.

Broaden your short-term thinking

Think about your long-term goals and create an action list you can apply now or later in the year, says Sandler.

“You need to know where you’re going if you want to get there,” she says. “Get clear on your goals, wants, and needs for the future. Do they feel genuine? If they do, break them down into smaller steps and then focus on short-term goals that will get you there.”

For example, if you want to become a leader at work, determine what you need to do first. Maybe you need to build your skills or network. Create a foundation and build from there. Sometimes you have to use trial and error, says Sandler.

“There is no one-size-fits-all here,” says Sandler. “Try things on and see what works for you. Don’t get discouraged when something doesn’t; you’re one step closer to what does.”