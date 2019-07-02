Protest the migrant camps on your lunch break, at one of today’s nationwide rallies

If you’re looking to get out of the office during lunch on this short week before the Fourth of July, why not celebrate the U.S. of A the old-fashioned way and join a protest?

This Tuesday, July 2, at noon local time, activists across the nation are gathering at their Congressmembers’ local offices to protest the huddled masses yearning to breathe free from the camps where ICE and Homeland Security have stuck them in horrifying conditions.

Across the country, Close the Camps protests will demand that the government close the facilities where migrants are held, reunite families separated by cruel policies, and not spend a single dollar on family detention or deportation. Find your friendly neighborhood protest here. (And if someone dares to say protesting is un-American, go dump a bunch of tea in their harbor.)

If there are no events near your office, feel free to write a letter to your Congressmember through this template. Other options: Text CAMPS to 668366 to find out other ways to help #CloseTheCamps, donate to groups on the ground here and here, reach out to your Senators here and your representative here, or just give ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) a piece of your mind directly by writing them here or call them at 1-866-DHS-2-ICE.