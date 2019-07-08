How to recognize you’re being a judgmental jerk (and what to do about it)

Whether you are known as the resident Judge Judy or consider yourself to be a tolerant person, being judgmental is a behavior that we have all engaged in at some point or another. But there’s a difference between being judgmental and being opinionated, making observations, or being biased.

Judgmental behavior typically involves appraising something like a situation, person, or action with a critical attitude. A person often does this in a condemning and fault-finding way using their subjective (likely moralistic) point of view and set of values.

This can affect your work in a negative way, likely impacting team and interpersonal dynamics. For instance, you may find yourself frequently assigning values to your colleagues using words such as: better than, right, wrong, lazy, or unambitious. There are consequences to taking this hypercritical approach to others who don’t meet your standards.

You risk being insular

Being judgmental often comes with giving your point of view supremacy over the values and views of others. The risk of being this narrow-minded could result in being less likely to see other colleagues’ perspectives as being relevant or important. Thinking that your way is the only way could also hinder your ability to gain potentially great insights or learnings from those operating outside your value system. Consequently, you may be impacting your own productivity, learning, and growth by not allowing yourself the exposure to a diversity of opinions, fresh ideas, and input from other team members and colleagues.

You jump to conclusions

Passing judgment often implies making a decision before considering all the facts. This may also impact your willingness to look at information objectively or make an attempt to comprehend the full picture. Say, for example, you consider yourself to be very ambitious. You regularly work late, put your hand up for extra projects, and constantly add new qualifications to your repertoire. Then you may find yourself labeling a colleague who appears to be the opposite of you as “unambitious” because she always knocks off on time, has not studied anything since her first degree, and never seems keen to take on extra work. Based on your personal standards of ambition anyone falling outside this is not serious about their career aspirations. Your partial view of your colleague leads you to jump to a conclusion about her when it may turn out that she is a single mom who also takes care of a frail elderly parent who at this point in her career is more focused on achieving a balance between work and personal commitments rather than career progress.

You can’t see beyond win or lose

Judgmental people have a tendency to evaluate things as either right or wrong, black or white. This blanket assessment, aligned with the first two points, makes them paint things with one brush instead of appreciating that some things are multifaceted. An example is a team member proposing an idea that may not resonate with you because you do not believe their approach has the level of detail that would give you comfort. Because it doesn’t fit your subjective views of success, you take a binary yes-or-no, win-or-lose approach. Making conclusive judgments—particularly about people, behaviors, or options without considering gray areas, may limit your perceptions and keep you from taking a win-win approach that has validity and value.