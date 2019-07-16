Millennials on their best advice for Gen Z job seekers

As a new wave of Generation Z workers (born between 1997 and 2012) begins to enter the workforce, they’re faced with the same challenges as generations before them. But they also have a few advantages: In such a tight labor market, the chances of finding employment are good . In addition, developments in technology have led to a number of jobs that didn’t exist a decade ago.

Even faced with a seller’s market when it comes to talent, Gen Z job hunters could use a few words of wisdom to help them make the best decisions and moves as they embark on their careers in earnest. So, we consulted some professionals in their closest elder generation—millennials—to share their hard-won advice and shave a few degrees off the learning curve. Here’s what their more seasoned counterparts wish they would have known before accepting their first jobs.

Don’t always jump at the first offer

After Fabiana Melendez, a publicist with Zilker Media, a public relations firm in Austin, Texas, finished college in December 2016, her job hunt wasn’t going as quickly as she had hoped. She wanted to work in public relations—the area in which she had majored—but wasn’t having any luck landing a job. So, when she was offered a position at an advertising agency, she jumped at it. “I was so excited to just have a job that I took the first one that hired me,” she says.

But, Melendez was soon dissatisfied. She wasn’t doing the type of work she wanted to be doing. If she had it to do over again, she says she would have not taken the first job offered to her.

“The first thing I would do would be to slow down and really think about not just the industry I wanted but the type of job I really want,” she says. In marketing, advertising, and public relations, job titles have changed, and the responsibilities are constantly evolving. She says she would have been less seduced by a 401(k) plan and office perks and focused more on landing great work at a company with a strong culture.

Bottom-Line Advice: Have a clear vision in your mind of the job you want, pursue it, and hold out for it as long as you can.

There are jobs out there you don’t even know about

As the world of work evolves, hybrid careers and offbeat occupations are increasingly common. Website strategist, consultant, and speaker Joe Martin says he’s the world’s first digital marketing consultant for food tours. Rather than prepare for jobs as accountants or bankers, Martin suggests that people find a cause or activity they love and look for the little-known jobs that may make them happy.