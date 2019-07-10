Here’s how to tame browser-tab madness in Chrome and Firefox

Way back, when the web was a much smaller place, people opened a single browser window to view one site at a time. That changed in the early 2000s, when the top web browser makers popularized tabbed browsing—allowing a single program window to hold two, three, four, even a dozen or more open sites at once. Tabs have since become a staple of online multitasking, such as research projects or price comparisons. It’s tough to imagine browsing without them.

But they can also easily get out of hand. As the crammed-in tabs get smaller and smaller, it becomes impossible to read the title on each and get back to a site you know you’ve opened somewhere. And if one or more of those sites have auto-playing videos or other multimedia elements, your system can grind to a crawl running them all.

Luckily, browser makers and utility developers have crafted tools that make it easier to wrangle the multitudinous tabs you’ve opened. Here are the best options for Chrome and Firefox—consider making a voluntary payment to developers who accept them—plus some additional tips for effective tab management.

1. See what you’ve got open

Rather than clicking through all those browser tabs to see what pages you’ve opened, you can get a pop-up list of open tabs that you can navigate between or select to close. Clutter Free does the job in Chrome. For Firefox, Tree Style Tab expands the Sidebars feature in Firefox, adding the option to view a list of open tabs.

2. Put your must-have tools in pinned tabs

You may want some sites, like your webmail, to open every time you launch the browser. Both Chrome and Firefox let you “pin” tabs that automatically load sites of your choice.

In Chrome, open a new tab, right-click on that tab, and select Pin tab from the dropdown menu. In Firefox, open a tab, click the three-dots icon on the right end of the address bar, and select Pin Tab from the dropdown.