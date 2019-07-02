What I learned after making a terrible hiring mistake

When it comes to business, some of us have to learn the hard way, like making costly hiring mistakes . I’m still recovering from one I made several years back. It all had to do with bringing what I call a “ jungle fighter ” into my company. These types of employees are typically individuals looking to win at all cost. They’re often impatient, aggressive, and will trample coworkers to get what they want.

This former employee interviewed well and came across as a strong candidate during testing. During the first few weeks of employment at my company, they settled in. At my suggestion, this individual took key employees to lunch to form stronger bonds and to learn the details of our business.

Discovering their true character

Before long, they began coming into my office to warn me. This employee suggested that one of our top performers wasn’t an asset to the company. They even provided a list of people I needed to terminate. Strangely, the only ones spared from the list were the low performers.

I started questioning myself. Had I missed these critical details about existing employees? I began to pay closer attention. That’s when a couple of employees hinted that the new hire I was so excited about was the potential problem. I then heard through informal channels that the jungle fighter was pretty sure they could outclass me as CEO.

As a small business owner, it didn’t take long to make my decision. This new hire had to go.

One bad employee can destroy company culture

The experience got me thinking. In a larger organization, like where I had worked previously, an employee like the one I mistakenly hired can wreak havoc. If the higher-ups believe that they’re great contributors, they’ll leave them alone. This will pave the way for them to cut a path of destruction. They’ll go through one department after another as they battle their way to the top of an organization.

Once this kind of employee has infiltrated your workplace, it’s not easy to oust them. That kill-or-be-killed mindset? They will turn it on you when they realize a termination is in the works. If you lead a large organization, you might think that one bad apple isn’t going to change your culture overall. However, as Glassdoor’s Sarah Greesonbach previously reported, the strong nature of interpersonal relationships means that it takes just one person to turn a team culture from positive to negative.