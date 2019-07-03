A founders guide to firing someone for the first time

Editor’s Note: Each week, Fast Company presents an advice column by Maynard Webb, former CEO of LiveOps and the former COO of eBay. Webb offers candid, practical, and sometimes surprising advice to entrepreneurs and founders. To submit a question, write to Webb at dearfounder@fastcompany.com.

Q. I know I need to fire one of my employees. It’s my first firing. How do I do it?

– Founder of a startup

Dear Founder,

I interviewed for my first management job at IBM when I was in my late twenties. My boss’s boss asked me if I could fire someone, and I replied, “Yes, but I will never have to.” He laughed in my face. Then he asked me why. I explained that most people wanted to do a good job and with the right coaching and the right manager they would blossom. Somehow, I still got the job.

Now, several decades later, I’ve personally had to fire or lay off a fair amount of people—thousands if you count organizations that I managed. It’s never fun, but it’s almost always necessary.

Too often, we accept mediocrity. I routinely ask leaders to look at their teams and decide which of the people they would hire again if they had an open position. Sadly, the number is usually not 80% or higher. Remember, performance is not a static thing. Someone may be a great performer early and then check out later. Or their role or priorities may shift over time. The best startups demand out-performance at all times, and if something starts to go south, take steps to correct it quickly.

Most people wait too long to fire someone. That’s a problem because most great performers become very frustrated having to deal with the fallout that comes from having to deal with colleagues who are not performing up to expectations. They expect that good managers and leaders will not allow that situation, and they will applaud it being resolved as long as it is done humanely.