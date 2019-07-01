Kim Kardashian agrees to change the name of her Kimono brand

After a flood of backlash online and even a letter from the mayor of Kyoto, West has finally agreed to change the name of her controversial shapewear and intimates line.

“My brands and products are built with inclusivity and diversity at their core and after careful thought and consideration, I will be launching my Solutionwear brand under a new name,” West said in her tweet. “I will be in touch soon. Thank you for your understanding and support always.”

West caught immediate heat last week when she announced that her upcoming line of shapewear and intimates would be called “Kimono.” Not only that, she filed a trademark on the word kimono, drawing ire from Japanese people who felt like West was commercializing and disrespecting their culture.

Now that West has agreed to change the name of her brand, she might want to check out these suggestions someone posted on Twitter: Kimetic (Kim + Kinetic) or Kimotion (Kim + Motion). Just make sure you give the appropriate credit, West, lest you have yet another PR disaster on your hands.