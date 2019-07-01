This is what happens when Ikea asks the internet to design furniture

Ikea is introducing a typeface called Soffa Sans. It’s exactly what it sounds like: A font that creates words from sectional couch pieces. But unlike the many other companies that have released their own typefaces in recent years, Ikea isn’t just doing this for branding purposes. It’s doing it for the fans.

A few months ago, the Swedish furniture and meatball manufacturer launched an online CAD sofa planner. The sofa planner allows shoppers to build the perfect sectional configuration online, tallying the total cost and previewing the final product in a 3D isometric view. The catch, as the internet was quick to discover, was that Ikea didn’t put a limit on the size or price of the sofas people could create with the tool. Soon after the launch, people started to create ridiculous designs, because… well, because we can’t have nice things without turning them into memes and posting them to Twitter anymore.

There was everything from castles with drawbridges…

Behold this Couch Fortress With A Drawbridge me and my roomie made a few months ago, yours for the low low price of £3925 pic.twitter.com/8HWYk6ACrQ — Mr. Squidgereen (@Mrsquidgereen) June 22, 2019

…to labyrinths…

i do enjoy a good labyrinth as well pic.twitter.com/3BFZhvWDi4 — annie! (@cloudycomets) June 24, 2019

…to panopticons.