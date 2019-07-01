Taylor Swift’s Tumblr roast of Scooter Braun has turned into an epic saga

Taylor Swift seldom does anything quietly, whether it’s dating someone new, dropping a single , or in the case of this past weekend, spilling music industry tea on social media.

Late on Sunday afternoon, the pop superstar published a fiery post on Tumblr (of all places) taking mega-manager Scooter Braun and her former label head Scott Borchetta to task for purportedly conspiring against her. The post was in response to Braun’s recent acquisition of Big Machine Records, the rather bluntly titled label that put out all six of Swift’s smash albums thus far. Apparently, at age 15, Swift had signed a contract that locked her into a six-album deal that did not allow for her to own her own masters.

“For years I asked, pleaded for a chance to own my work,” Swift writes in her Tumblr post. “Instead I was given an opportunity to sign back up to Big Machine Records and ‘earn’ one album back at a time, one for every new one I turned in. I walked away because I knew once I signed that contract, Scott Borchetta would sell the label, thereby selling me and my future. I had to make the excruciating choice to leave behind my past.”

Aside from the financial and proprietary loss of not owning her masters, Swift appears to be most upset at the indignity of having Scooter Braun own her work. In the post, the singer-songwriter details a litany of “bullying” she claims she’s suffered at the hands of Braun, painting him essentially as a bigger bête noire than Katy Perry, Kim Kardashian, or anyone else with whom she’s publicly feuded. (Indeed, Swift charges that Braun helped facilitate the feud with Kardashian, along with his clients Kanye West and Justin Bieber, whom Swift reveals in an old Instagram post apparently laughing at her at the time.)

Swift’s post sent off a chain reaction in the intersecting worlds of celebrity and social media that somehow managed to eclipse the Pride Parade, Donald Trump’s Kim Jong-Un moment, and the release of the film Yesterday. (It should be noted here that what follows has been chronicled more comprehensively by reporter Yashar Ali, whose Twitter thread on the subject you should check out.) Braun’s celebrity clients were divided on the topic, but only according to levels of fame. Todrick Hall took Swift’s side (the two are good friends) and in a series of tweets blasted his former manager Braun as homophobic. Meanwhile, current Braun client Demi Lovato defended him, making it incredibly difficult for fans of both stars to keep battle lines straight. (Former Braun client Ariana Grande wisely stayed on the sidelines for this one.) Further complicating matters, Justin Bieber responded on Instagram, apologizing for the old antagonistic photo but also assuming responsibility for it (and thus defending Braun).

More damning than a Demi Lovato diss, however, is the response Braun’s wife, Yael Cohen Braun, posted on Instagram within hours of Taylor Swift’s Tumblr post. Here, the plot could be said to thicken considerably.