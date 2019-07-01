Facebook will fight misinformation about the 2020 U.S. census

Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg has announced that the company will step up its efforts to fight misinformation about the upcoming 2020 U.S. census. The census is constitutionally mandated to take place every 10 years. Census results affect a wide array of policy in America, not to mention reapportioning congressional seats. Needless to say, in today’s political climate, the census is a hot topic, which naturally leads to bad actors wanting to spread false information about it.

Due to this increasing spread of misinformation about the 2020 census, Sandberg says Facebook will “treat next year’s census like an election — with people, policies and technology in place to protect against census interference.” Among Facebook’s plans to fight census misinformation on its platform, says Sandberg:

We’re building a team dedicated to these census efforts and introducing a new policy in the fall that protects against misinformation related to the census. We’ll enforce it using artificial intelligence. We’ll also partner with non-partisan groups to help promote proactive participation in the census.

Facebook’s census stance comes after the Supreme Court dealt a setback last week to President Trump’s efforts to include a question about whether a person was an American citizen or not. The Supreme Court upheld a decision by the Southern District of New York court that the citizenship question would be “arbitrary and capricious.”