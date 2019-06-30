NYC Pride parade live stream: How to watch the march to Stonewall online

New York City’s annual Pride march is a big deal in a normal year, but this year will be especially spectacular as organizers and participants celebrate the 50th anniversary of the uprising at Stonewall Inn that marked the birth of the modern LGBTQ-rights movement.

The march, which has taken place since 1970, is among the biggest Pride celebrations in the world, with some 550 marching contingents taking part last year, according to the organizers. This year’s NYC Pride March is set to begin today (Sunday, June 30) at noon, starting at West 26th Street and Fifth Avenue in Manhattan. Marchers will then head downtown to Washington Square Park and Stonewall Monument before heading back up to West 23rd Street and Seventh Avenue. You can check out the complete route here.

If you’re a cord cutter who wants to watch the NYC Pride March on your computer or smartphone, you can try accessing the live stream at Eyewitness News ABC7, which is broadcasting the event. The stream may not work in all areas, however.

If you’re in the New York City area, you might also try streaming ABC7 on Locast, a nonprofit service that offers free live streams of broadcast networks. The service is only available in select areas, but New York is one of them.

Another option is to watch the march on ABC7’s YouTube page. If it’s not there right away, it should appear after the fact.

Finally, you can always follow the #NYCPride hashtags on Twitter and Instagram, which should be replete with live streams, photos, and videos from attendees.

You can find more information about NYC Pride on the website here.