I have more than $50,000 in student loan debt. This is how I’m paying it off

As of this year, Americans owe a whopping $1.6 trillion in student loan debt—a burden collectively shouldered by 45 million borrowers. Democratic candidates like Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders have proposed plans to tackle the Sisyphean task of loan repayment, through a combination of debt forgiveness and free tuition at public colleges. Warren’s proposal, for example, would cancel $50,000 of student loan debt for families with a household income of less than $100,000. Sanders, on the other hand, wants to eliminate all student loan debt regardless of income.

But in the meantime, countless Americans are forced to choose between paying their bills and delivering on monthly loan repayments. College graduates often believe it will only take them a few years to pay off their loans, but data from education tech company Cengage indicates that it takes borrowers two decades on average to rid themselves of up to $40,000 in student loan debt. We asked some millennials how they manage their student loan debt—if they’re paying their loans back at all—and how those payments have impacted their finances.

Student loan debt: $53,000

Income: About $50,000

Jason Butler graduated from college in 2008, as the recession hit, and struggled to find a full-time job. For a year and a half, he cobbled together an income through retail jobs and bussing tables. “I had to make some decisions of whether to pay my rent and my cell phone bill or to pay my student loans,” he says. “Anybody in their right mind, if they only had a little bit of money coming in, would pay the rent and the cell phone bill.”

When he went back to school, he had to take out another $12,000 in loans, bringing his total balance to about $50,000. By 2015, that number had inched up to nearly $60,000. Butler decided it was time to confront his debt. “I made a pact with myself to get focused and start paying it off,” he says. “I started reading financial blogs and saw that people were paying off their student loan debt and living the life that they wanted to live.”

Over the last few years, Butler has brought his sizable debt burden down to $53,000. His loan repayments clock in at about $330 each month, but with a base salary of $38,000, Butler has found that additional sources of income are key to making those monthly installments. “There were times where I had to short another bill or pay the minimum of a credit card to make sure that I had that money available,” he says. “I would be [living] paycheck to paycheck if I didn’t have side hustles.” Between his personal finance blog and eBay store, Butler brings in an average of $1,000 each month. “A lot of jobs have a cap on what you can earn,” he says. “There are hundreds of side hustles out there. You just have to have the discipline to make it happen—and not try to keep up with the Joneses.”

Butler believes that paying off student loan debt under $100,000 is within reach for many people. “Nobody is going to save me except for myself,” he says. “I can wait forever for Bernie Sanders or Elizabeth Warren to cancel this debt—or I can just make it happen.”

Student loan debt: $37,000

Income: More than $55,000

When Isabelle Simil graduated from college in 2010, she had accrued a little over $15,000 in student loan debt. Eventually, she opted to consolidate her loans, a decision she made with little understanding of how much interest that could add over time. Now she owes $37,000 and counting. “It’s like you’re driving somewhere, and you think you’re going somewhere, but you’re just going in circles,” Simil says.