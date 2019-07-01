Just days after JFK’s assassination, Jackie Kennedy made a big bet we would make it to the Moon

This is the 31st in an exclusive series of 50 articles, one published each day until July 20, exploring the 50th anniversary of the first-ever Moon landing. You can check out 50 Days to the Moon here every day .

President John F. Kennedy was killed in Dallas on Friday, November 22, 1963.

Five days later, on the Wednesday after the assassination, Jacqueline Kennedy had a 15-minute meeting with President Lyndon Johnson to thank him for the extraordinary period of mourning the nation had provided for her husband, and to talk about some of the logistics of her family moving out of the White House.

At that meeting, the grieving first lady had a request of Johnson: She asked him to rename Cape Canaveral, and the Cape Canaveral Space Center, after her husband—as a tribute to his having launched the race to the Moon.

It was a remarkable request in several ways. Cape Canaveral, at a moment when any actual Moon mission would turn out to be five years away, was already referred to routinely in press accounts as the nation’s “Moon port.” And just five days after her husband’s murder, Jackie Kennedy wasn’t just thinking about her husband’s legacy, but she was thinking about it with enough creativity to imagine the power of having future Moon-landing missions launched from “Cape Kennedy.”

The request also, in its own way, represented a leap of faith by Jackie in both the nation and in NASA: You don’t ask someone to rename a spaceport in honor of your slain husband if you think those Moon-missions-to-come are going to fail, or simply aren’t going to happen. The reverse was true, as well: In a subtle way, Jackie Kennedy was putting her own marker down on behalf of fulfilling the promise her husband had made in May 1961, to get astronauts to the Moon and back by 1970: Just try to cancel, or defund Apollo, when your Moon port is named after the martyred president.

Johnson not only agreed to Jackie’s request, he liked it so much that, right in the Oval Office, right at that moment, he picked up the phone and called the governor of Florida, Farris Bryant, to win his help and support.