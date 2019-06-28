advertisement
Americans crown Chick-fil-A as their favorite fast food restaurant (McDonald’s is last)

[Photo: Flickr user Jay Reed]
By Eillie Anzilotti1 minute Read

For the fourth year in a row, Chick-fil-A has found itself at the top of the American Customer Satisfaction Index ranking of “limited-service restaurants” (or in other words, fast food). Its overall ranking out of 100 on a variety of measures–including staff courtesy, food quality, restaurant cleanliness, and mobile app quality–was 86. Right below it came Panera Bread (score: 81), Papa John’s, Arby’s, Chipotle, and Pizza Hut (all scoring 80). Meanwhile, McDonald’s comes in last for the second year in a row, below Jack in the Box and Taco Bell.

If fast food restaurants were ranked on their support of human rights, Chick-fil-A might fall somewhere near the bottom. Despite years of pushback, the chicken chain’s charitable arm still makes donations to groups that oppose LGBT+ rights in the U.S. And recently, the Texas Senate passed what’s known informally as the “Save Chick-fil-A Bill” that prevents the government from punishing individuals or businesses based on their “membership in, affiliation with, or contribution . . . to a religious organization.” This, understandably, has upset people.

But some, it seems, look past that controversy. “Not only delicious food, but also gracious and helpful employees. There isn’t another fast food restaurant around with a more welcoming atmosphere,” one person on Twitter wrote. People, apparently, are also devoted to the restaurant’s sauce.

