Americans crown Chick-fil-A as their favorite fast food restaurant (McDonald’s is last)

For the fourth year in a row, Chick-fil-A has found itself at the top of the American Customer Satisfaction Index ranking of “limited-service restaurants” (or in other words, fast food). Its overall ranking out of 100 on a variety of measures–including staff courtesy, food quality, restaurant cleanliness, and mobile app quality–was 86. Right below it came Panera Bread (score: 81), Papa John’s, Arby’s, Chipotle, and Pizza Hut (all scoring 80). Meanwhile, McDonald’s comes in last for the second year in a row, below Jack in the Box and Taco Bell.

If fast food restaurants were ranked on their support of human rights, Chick-fil-A might fall somewhere near the bottom. Despite years of pushback, the chicken chain’s charitable arm still makes donations to groups that oppose LGBT+ rights in the U.S. And recently, the Texas Senate passed what’s known informally as the “Save Chick-fil-A Bill” that prevents the government from punishing individuals or businesses based on their “membership in, affiliation with, or contribution . . . to a religious organization.” This, understandably, has upset people.

Why do I call you an asshole for eating at @ChickFilA? They so embrace their hatred of LGBT rights that @foxandfriends just chowed down on their sandwiches to celebrate anti-gay legislation passed in Texas. https://t.co/e5D0tfRPkN — Ted Geoghegan (@tedgeoghegan) June 21, 2019

But some, it seems, look past that controversy. “Not only delicious food, but also gracious and helpful employees. There isn’t another fast food restaurant around with a more welcoming atmosphere,” one person on Twitter wrote. People, apparently, are also devoted to the restaurant’s sauce.