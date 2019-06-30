6 reasons why you should make your next meeting optional

During a recent interview, someone asked me the following questions: “You say to make every meeting optional. That’s provocative, but is it practical? How would that work? Does anyone do that?”

In my research into meeting practices at high-performing organizations, I found they had a lot in common. Some methods showed up everywhere, like using a clear process to run meetings and taking good notes. Other ideas only showed up in a handful of places, but when they did, they were game changers—big ideas that lead everyone to step up their meeting game.

Andy Kaufman, the host of the People and Projects podcast who asked me those questions, picked up on the game changer that leaders find most implausible: Make meetings optional.

It sounds like a radical policy, but when you look more closely, you’ll see that it’s a no-brainer. Here are six reasons why:

1. Making meetings optional eliminates excuses

You’ve probably been in a pointless meeting before and wished that you were somewhere else doing something productive. The thing is, no one likes wasting time in an unnecessary meeting. A lot of people also don’t like sitting next to someone who’s checking their email, rolling their eyes, and vampire-sucking all the energy out of the room.

The reality is, we are all adults, and no one can force you to attend a meeting you believe to be a waste of time. All meetings are already optional, but it often doesn’t feel that way. When there’s a formal policy that states all meetings are optional, you eliminate the excuses. People either skip it to do the work that is more important, or if they choose to attend, they have to be present and can’t do any other work.

2. Making meetings optional forces leaders to get clear on the value

But it’s not just about keeping employees accountable. If you’re a meeting organizer, you lose your excuses for holding lousy meetings too. When no one has to attend your meeting, and when anyone can leave if they realize it’s not a good use of their time, you need to think critically about why you need to hold that meeting. It also forces you to think about who would get value out of participating, what the results should be, and then you have to make that clear to prospective attendees.