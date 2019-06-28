What Jony Ive’s exit really means for Apple, according to experts

A day after the announcement of the departure of Apple’s design chief Jony Ive, lots of folks are talking about what the departure of the design guru might mean for Apple’s future. Some are breaking out the horns of doom—saying that without Ive, a precious link to the old Jobsian innovation is lost. Others say it only makes room for fresh new talent. While only time will tell, Here’s what some of the experts are speculating:

Upsiders

Stretechery’s Ben Thompson argues that Ive’s departure was actually four years in the making—that it started when he was relieved of day-to-day management of the design group in 2015.

Ive was an increasingly rare presence in Cupertino, spending more time in his native United Kingdom and, even when he was in San Francisco, holding meetings in a design studio built near his house. And so, when Ive says this is “a natural and gentle time to make this change,” that is because the groundwork has been laid for a long time: occasionally consulting with Apple’s design team is not a significant departure from what Ive’s role has become.

The biggest question in Ive’s departure is who will drive the creative vision of the company once Ive is gone. The line of thinking goes: Jobs was the soul of Apple, the dictator of product > Jobs set up Ive to do the same, to carry on the vision > Ive is leaving and Apple isn’t looking for a replacement > Apple has lost its way. But Apple no longer puts all the decision-making power in the hands of one genius. It’s distributed to a greater number of mere mortals. In this quote from a Financial Times article that coincided with Ive’s departure, Tim Cook describes this.

The company runs very much horizontally . . . The reason it’s probably not so clear about who [sets product strategy] is that the most important decisions, there are several people involved in it, by the nature of how we operate.

Creative Strategies analyst Carolina Milanese believes a more distributed design decision-making process might be good for Apple:

It might work out better for Apple this way, still getting input but having the in-house team being able to drive more of their own thoughts and ideas without being in the shadow.

Milanese also notes that Ive’s departure is happening just as Apple’s business is changing:

I also wonder if going forward, design will have to be much more comprehensive than it has been in the past, which might require more diversified talent from a UX perspective for content and services.

The Verge’s Chaim Gartenberg reminds us that Ive’s influence will linger at Apple.

Despite Ive formally leaving Apple, his influence on the company isn’t going anyway. Ive’s new firm LoveFrom counts Apple as its first client, and will “continue to work closely and on a range of projects with Apple.” And no doubt Ive’s aesthetic and design ethos will continue to echo on through Apple’s halls—it’d be hard for it not to, frankly, given that Ive also quite literally designed the company’s new headquarters.

Downsiders

The stock market weighed in on Ive’s departure shortly after the announcement . . .