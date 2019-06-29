How to have a summer vacation (and still meet your financial goals)

The summer season is in full swing, which means calendars are flooding with travel plans to the beach and road trips across the country, right? Not exactly.

First, Americans are not great at taking vacations. Second, vacations are expensive. According to Bankrate.com, 39 million U.S. adults are not planning to go anywhere this summer. Summer might evoke images of adventure and exploration, but when money is tight, it can be difficult to justify spending money on a trip.

The thing is, taking a vacation can do wonders for your mental and physical health. As Fast Company‘s Lydia Dishman previously reported, studies have shown that vacations can reduce your risk of heart disease. Foregoing vacation for just one year, however, can increase it.

Rather than opting out of a trip this year, consider these travel tips to help you embark on that summer vacation. By incorporating these tips in your planning process, you can be sure that you won’t still be paying for your trip in the years to come.

Investigate what an ideal vacation would cost

If travel is something you are serious about, take the time to understand your current financial situation. Then calculate how much an annual (or even semi-annual) break from reality will cost.

That starts by researching your top travel destinations and finding out how much it will cost to get there, and the affordability of the city. Will you be lying on the beach all day or sightseeing around a European city? What kind of activities will recharge and rejuvenate you? If your ideal destination is out of your price range, is there an affordable alternative?

Once you’ve decided on a place, set a monthly savings goal based on your current income and savings. Start planning at least six months ahead of time and consider talking to a financial expert to get the most out of your escape.