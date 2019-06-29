These 5 free apps make it easy to improve your writing

Look: Nobody’s expecting you to be the next Judy Blume, but good writing goes a long way in life and business. It’s an essential skill, and one that’s hard to just improve on your own if you’re not naturally endowed with the power of prose. Thankfully, we live in modern times and, as such, are surrounded by modern solutions.

To wit: apps, sites, and services galore. Here are some helpful goodies for bringing out your inner wordsmith.

1. The gold standard

You’d be hard-pressed to come across a list of recommended writing tools that doesn’t include Grammarly (web), so let’s take care of business right off the top here: It’s a must-have for all of us who aren’t super-confident in our writing skills.

There are a handful of versions available, but a good start is the free extension for Google’s Chrome web browser. Once installed, it’ll keep a helpful eye on your writing—from social posts to email to messages—and suggest ways you can improve your grammar, check for spelling errors, and more. It’s like having a full-time proofreader sitting next to you.

The free version provides critical grammar and spelling checks, while Grammarly Premium—$30 a month or $140 a year—provides more in-depth checks and suggestions, native desktop apps, Office integration, and other enhancements.

2. Just write!

One surefire way to improve your writing is to—you guessed it—write more. And while there’s nothing stopping you from tapping out some musings every day, daily writing site 750 Words (web) adds some nice structure. As the site’s name suggests, you’re encouraged to write 750 words each day, roughly equivalent to three pages’ worth of writing.

Your writing, which is for your eyes only, is gamified in the form of monthly points you earn based on length of writing and days-in-a-row streaks. You’ll also get access to fun charts and graphs that tell you the duration of each entry, your mood while writing, and a bunch of other cool metrics. This is the only entry on this list that doesn’t offer some sort of forever-free version, but you do get a full 30 days to decide whether or not you’re willing to shell out $5 a month.