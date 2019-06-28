5 things to know about Marc Newson, Jony Ive’s longtime design partner

This week, famed designer Jony Ive announced he’s leaving Apple to start his own design firm. But he’s not doing it alone.

Ive is teaming up with his long-time friend and Apple colleague Marc Newson, a renowned designer in his own right, to start the design agency LoveForm. Newson joined Apple in 2014 after spending years designing high-end luxury products, like $565 fountain pens and $1.5 million speedboats. His career may offer clues to the types of projects that Ive’s new firm may pursue. Here’s five things you should know about Newson.

He’s designed everything from airplane lounges to futuristic jetpacks to samurai swords

Newson initially studied jewelry and sculpture at the Sydney College of the Arts in his native Australia, but he’s gone on to design a variety of products.

That includes his designs for the Australian airline Quantas, in which he envisioned everything from the business class seats to the lounges to the check-in experience. He has designed cameras, watches, and speedboats for the ultra-rich. He has worked with Nike on sneakers inspired by astronauts and limited edition Air Max shoes. He has even prototyped a futuristic jetpack and designed 10 limited edition katanas inspired by traditional Japanese samurai weapons—which had a price tag of $300,000 each.

One of his chairs is the most expensive piece of furniture ever created by a living designer

Newson also does furniture—but you definitely can’t afford it. In fact, a lounge chair he created in the 1980s, called the Lockheed Lounge, holds the record for the most expensive piece of furniture ever created by a living designer. It was sold for $4.69 million in 2015.

According to his website, Newson’s pieces are a staple in the auction world, and in 2010, sales of his designs accounted for 24% of total sales in the design category for Sotheby’s, Christie’s, and Phillips.

He’s almost a knight

Not only does Newson design for the elite—he’s one of them, too. Newson’s designs have become so influential that in 2012, the Queen of England honored him for “services to design in the U.K. and worldwide” by naming him a Commander of the Order of the British Empire. It’s an honorary title that’s just a few steps removed from actual knighthood. (Ive, in comparison, is an actual knight.)