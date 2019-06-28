Biden’s feeble hand-raises at the debate told us a lot about his presidential campaign—and generated a lot of comedy

One of the most enduring images of George W. Bush, immortalized in Fahrenheit 9/11, is the president continuing to read My Pet Goat to a coterie of kindergartners long after he’s been informed about the attack on the World Trade Center. Whether it’s due to analysis paralysis or outright shock, Bush remains timid and uncertain during a moment that requires decisive action. It’s not at all what anyone would want from a president in a crucial moment.

Emergencies aside, however, the leader of the free world would do well to avoid indecision in general. Not that a president’s thinking on certain issues can’t evolve over time, but he or she should be guided by some fixed core values and be crystal clear in communicating them. Of all the candidates in last night’s Democratic debate, Joe Biden appeared least equipped to do so.

During a lightning round where the moderators asked yes-or-no questions to be answered with a show of hands, Biden was laughably tentative, as though he couldn’t quite remember how he’d been coached to respond. When Savannah Guthrie asked about whether the candidates would support healthcare coverage for undocumented immigrants, Biden’s hand goes up along with several others, but doesn’t stay up long enough for the moderator to notice. A moment later, Guthrie asks Biden why he doesn’t support the idea.

At this point, Biden has done nothing wrong. He put his raised hand down too quickly—whoopsie daisy. Maybe just let it linger a bit more next time, and that’s that. Unfortunately for people who hate cringing, that was not that.

Here’s what happened after Lester Holt asked the next question: “Who here would abolish private health insurance in favor of a government run plan?”

Biden very clearly checks to see whether Andrew Yang and the other candidates on his right side have raised their hands (they have not) and then joins Bernie Sanders and Kamala Harris, kinda, by softly raising one provisional finger.

He’s learned nothing from the lesson of Guthrie not registering that he’d raised his hand. If there’s anything worse than being indecisive, it just might be the inability to learn from very recent history—especially at this particular moment.