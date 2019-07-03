I’m a VP at LinkedIn and here’s what I learned about hiring people for AI jobs

Just about every industry is being reshaped by AI . That means there’s a good chance the company you work at is or soon will be building AI as part of its products, services, or internal tools. With so many companies around the world looking for the talent to compete in this space, how do you find and hire people who can build AI systems?

Naturally, you’ll find AI talent in emerging fields such as self-driving vehicles and smart speakers. But even with a good sense of where AI is being implemented, you may still be losing sleep over how to find and hire AI talent, or how and when to retrain your existing teams. Here are three areas to tackle first so you don’t get left behind.

Understand the skills you need

In LinkedIn’s annual report of the fastest-growing jobs of 2018, we found that machine learning engineer and specialist were among the top five, showcasing that the search for this talent is at an all-time high.

When hiring this type of talent, one approach is to identify and hire candidates with the underlying hard skills needed to develop skills in machine learning. Our data show that skills for machine learning talent include deep learning and Python, which are similar skills for a data science specialist. These data scientist professionals are already on a path to add computer science, data visualization, and then AI skills. Therefore, consider expanding your candidate talent pool to include keywords such as “statistics” and “data analysis” to your search for upskilling opportunities.

Learn the best way to look for soft skills

Most candidates aren’t going to come to you with the full spectrum of skills required to implement AI so you’ll also want to look for those hard to find soft skills. In fact, 57% of leaders say soft skills are more important than hard skills. These skills, like leadership, communication, collaboration, and time management, will help people adapt and pick up important technical skills quickly. Of course, this means that willingness to learn is key.

To screen for soft skills, consider asking specific problem-solving questions during the interview process. Many companies find that providing a challenge, then quickly changing it to see how a candidate adapts, showcases how they approach situations.

Cast a wider net

Our data show that software engineers don’t apply for jobs as often as other professionals, but they’re 12% more likely than other professionals to respond to a recruiter about a new job opportunity if you reach out to them.