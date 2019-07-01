Girlboss launched a LinkedIn for millennial women

This past weekend, Girlboss, the media startup created by Nasty Gal founder Sophia Amoruso, held its fifth Girlboss Rally, a conference that caters to millennial women. As Amoruso has sought other ways to build on the Girlboss community, the obvious next step to her was a sleeker, more millennial-friendly alternative to LinkedIn.

“The feeling of the event is something I wanted to extend beyond two days out of the year,” Amoruso says. “I’ve always wanted to do something we can give to our community—and women at large—24 hours a day, seven days a week.”

With Girlboss’s new professional network, women entrepreneurs, creatives, and freelancers can connect with like-minded peers and notable members like Beth Comstock, Arianna Huffington, and Bozoma St. John—just a few of the prominent names that will lead “ask me anything” sessions on the platform. Amoruso sees the member profiles as an updated, more comprehensive take on the résumé. Members can share their work experience alongside a snappy fill-in-the-blank bio—and their horoscope reading.

“I hope women can share not just what they do, but who they are, and bring a sense of their personality and aspirations and things they’re really proud of to their profiles,” Amoruso says. “There’s a sense of levity. This isn’t a stiff, stale professional networking environment.”

This is yet another entry in a space populated by companies like The Wing and Bumble, all of which seek to carve out community—both online and offline—for career-minded millennial women. In the case of Girlboss, membership is free, and anyone can join the network. “We want to be really accessible to everyone out there,” Amoruso says. “Often it’s the women who can’t afford to join a members-only club who need this platform most.”

Like Bumble’s networking app, the Girlboss platform aims to encourage more meaningful connections than, say, LinkedIn: Girlboss members will only be able to send one connection request a day and are expected to clearly state their intentions.

The Girlboss network is now live as a web app and accessible on Girlboss.com, but a mobile app is in the works.