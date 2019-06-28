Jony Ive is leaving Apple at the worst time

This week, news broke that Jony Ive is leaving Apple after nearly 30 years to open his own design firm, Loveform. He’ll keep designing projects for Apple, though no doubt, to a far lesser capacity as he takes on other clients and interests as well. As Ive put it to the Financial Times, “This just seems like a natural and gentle time to make this change.”

Is it a gentle time? For Apple and Silicon Valley at large, I’d argue it’s the most tumultuous time in a decade. Ive is leaving Apple at a critical moment in the 21st century, when, between the rise of artificial intelligence, augmented reality, and a growing understanding of technological addiction, no one seems to know what’s next. Ive spent 20 years articulating a clear point of view for how people should interact with technology. But the future of technology is murkier. And it needs good design more than ever.

Apple’s own future is unclear. The company’s cash cow, iPhone sales, are down as people choose to refresh their smartphones less often, and developing markets have tighter budgets that necessitate cheaper hardware. (The sales have dipped 30% year over year.) Apple is still making roughly $60 billion a quarter in revenue, but the pressures of Wall Street necessitate constant growth on top of those already gargantuan numbers. Hence Apple announced it was getting into credit cards and touted its services business (like iCloud) at the World Wide Developers Conference this year. To compete with the amorphous innovation models of Amazon and Google, Apple needs to monetize less traditional gadgets and more cloud software.

Spreadsheets aren’t an exciting design, though. When I think about what Ive has done at Apple, he truly ushered in the modern age of electronics—twice. First by making portable electronics delightful with the iMac/iPod, then making the possibilities limitless with the iPhone.

Ive doesn’t just have great aesthetic taste; he’s also a genius of technology design. His first assignment at Apple was developing a new Newton tablet from sketch to foam form in just two weeks—which required arranging circuit boards and camping out in a hotel room in Taiwan. Around 2000, Microsoft was still trying to figure out what the heck a tablet PC could look like, building giant laptops with stylus reactive screens. Meanwhile, Ive introduced the Bondi Blue iMac (1998), a desktop with a handle on top, implying it should move with you. Then in 2001, the iPod, the perfect music player that stored all your music, but also featured a wheel interface that was fun endlessly fun. Ive brought a sense of joy to technology. And then he introduced more and more iPods, ever smaller and more evocative in color. In this time, Apple demonstrated that ergonomics, user interface, and the emotional feel of a product mattered a lot more than sheer power or productivity. Nothing has been the same since. Microsoft pivoted from tablet PCs to building Zune iPod clones.

Then 2007 brought us the iPhone. 2008 the Macbook Air. 2010 the iPad. Here, Ive and his team truly mastered the marriage of microprocessors and glass. Most influentially, Apple demonstrated that the entire product should get out of the way of the touchscreen—a UI wonder that could rebuild its buttons in milliseconds. Apple transformed computing into something flexible, tangible, and gloriously mindless.

That breakthrough cannot be overstated. Every company copied Apple’s approach. Samsung released Galaxy smartphones and tablets. Google launched the Pixel. But Apple kept mining its own breakthrough for more products. Take the Apple Watch—a whole new category of product—which was ostensibly just a tiny iPhone on your wrist.