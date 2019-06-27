Apple Music hits 60 million paid subscribers

In an interview with French media site Numera , Apple’s senior vice president Eddy Cue said Apple Music has now hit more than 60 million paid subscribers around the world. He also said that within Apple’s overall ecosystem, Apple Music is the top music streaming choice.

The 60 million number builds on the last subscriber figures reported in April, which had Apple Music at 56 million worldwide. The Cupertino, California, giant’s biggest streaming rival Spotify still boasts more than 100 million subscribers globally, but according to that April report, trails in the U.S., with Apple boasting 28 million paid American subscribers compared to Spotify’s 26 million.

Both companies have been making moves to woo potential subscribers. Spotify has been amping up its podcast game, acquiring companies like Gimlet and Anchor, while also signing an exclusive production deal with President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama. Apple, meanwhile, has been hyping its offering through Shazam (which it acquired in late 2018), and partnerships with American Airlines and Verizon launched early this year.