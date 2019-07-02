I’m not your girl boss. I’m your boss.

Now that that’s out of the way, can we talk about how we got here? I’m 110% grateful for the fact that my company, Rock Candy Media, is about to celebrate its 10-year anniversary. I also love that I am at a stage where women ask me for guidance and I’m in a position to provide it.

But the road it took to get here is not all that it seems. The dirty parts aren’t publicized, so I’m fixing what I can. Along the way, you’ll see how I, and other women like me, are flipping the script on getting pigeonholed as a “you glow girl female CEO” instead of what I am: a founder and a CEO. And a damn good one.

For one, encourage younger women to not to hold back by offering success stories without using the word girl or even female to precede all the titles of the people you want to highlight. This proactive reach for equality will plateau if women as CEOs are always looked upon as “female CEOs” as opposed to just CEOs.

I never once had that mindset. When I discovered my passion (business development) while working in commercial printing, I truly never thought about being in a male-dominated industry. I just wanted to kick ass.

Was it harder for us (women) to get where we wanted to go given systemic sexism in the business and entrepreneurial worlds? Yes. But I also suspect that you won’t be treated the same as other employees if you become the top moneymaker. Freedom from micromanagement was my driver then, and I became the top salesperson. I learned that in my career, I would always be competing with myself for that freedom. That keeps me from pigeonholing myself, which would be my true downfall. The historical trap is there and set, but don’t buy into it. I can’t claim to speak for all women in business out there (although I expect we all can relate), but at the very least I’ll say this for myself: Stop calling me a female CEO and just show the world and the younger generation what I am.

Secondly, our stories aren’t meant to end with “You did it, girl.”