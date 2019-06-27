Now you can pick up your Amazon packages at Rite Aid

The online retail giant announced that it will bring its Counter program to the United States so online shoppers who don’t have a helpful doorman or a secure package drop-off location can pick up their Amazon packages at a store instead. Starting today, Amazon customers will be able to pick up their packages at over 100 Counter locations at Rite Aid stores across the U.S. By the end of the year, the service will roll out to 1,500 Rite Aid locations from sea to shining sea at no extra cost to the consumer, even if they aren’t Prime members. While Rite Aid is the launch partner, Amazon is actively looking to bring on additional partners.

To use the service, shoppers simply fill their Amazon cart with Tums, Toms, and Tim Tams, and then choose a Counter pickup point in their area. Once the package arrives, they’ll get an email notification with a barcode and the location and business hours of the selected store. Conveniently, shoppers have a full two weeks to collect their package, even if they chose same-day delivery and then never made it to the store.

Counter originally launched in the U.K. with Next stores and in Italy with Giunti Al Punto Librerie, Fermopoint, and SisalPay stores. The international experience was a win-win for the two businesses, as Amazon didn’t have to replace packages of Ziploc bags and anti-itch cream that were swiped off doorsteps, and the stores got additional foot traffic when customers came to pick up their Amazon deliveries.