Time management can actually ruin your productivity. Here’s why

In true entrepreneur fashion, I tend to jam-pack my calendar, accounting for nearly every waking minute of my day. Meticulous scheduling is great for cramming in a lot of “stuff”—15 minutes for meditation in the morning, 10 minutes to get ready, and a five-minute walking commute. But this obsession with efficiency has significant drawbacks. Moving through a rolling schedule of events leaves little room for the kind of deliberate idleness that generates creative thought.

I discovered this habit when I gave everyone in my organization access to my calendar and made any open slot fair game for meetings. When the organization was smaller, this worked fine. But as we grew, my accessibility meant that my calendar quickly filled up with meetings. That left no time for strategic thought.

This came to a head when I was knee-deep in a website redesign. I had several half-hour windows dotted throughout the day for reflecting on the new site’s direction, but an afternoon of them passed without me making any considerable progress. I felt blocked and stymied. And it was clear I’d blow that evening’s deadline.

Here’s how I started to let go of that time management culture and prioritize high-quality work:

1. Create a dialogue around expectations

Be explicit about what you expect and what your teammates can expect of you. This means taking the time to define exactly what you hope to see from a teammate, and being up front about the amount of work you can reasonably complete in a specific time frame. When I worked on the website, I knew it wouldn’t look good for the founder to miss a deadline the entire team had set. However, I recognized that it was equally important for me not to rush to judgments and make a half-baked decision.

As soon as I realized I needed a deadline extension, I should have made that clear and reset expectations with the team. Ultimately, I did finish in a more-or-less acceptable time frame because I distinguished between excellence and perfection when setting my self-expectations. Perfection wasn’t required to move to the next step, but a high-quality output was, and that’s what I aimed to deliver.

2. Don’t make everything urgent

My worst work experience was under a boss who manufactured false priorities nearly daily. At first, I found myself working until the wee hours on the latest “emergency.” Eventually, I stopped treating his requests as urgent. When a real emergency arose, I was slow to act because I had long since stopped trusting that he communicated what was genuinely urgent.