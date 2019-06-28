Stonewall at 50: 5 things you didn’t know about the uprising that sparked a revolution

In the wee hours of Saturday morning, June 28, 1969, the Stonewall Inn on Christopher Street in Manhattan was raided by the police. The bar had been a gathering place for the LGBTQ community, offering a safe space at a time when there were few places where people could be themselves in a country where gay sex was a felony, cross-dressing was a crime, homosexuality was considered a mental illness, and people risked imprisonment, forced sterilization, and institutionalization for just being themselves.

When police raided the bar that night, the people gathered there decided enough was enough. Or maybe they didn’t decide, but they definitely acted. That night, the police headed to the Stonewall Inn, hoping for some easy arrests to fill out their quotas and perhaps to collect a few bribes. What they got was an uprising that lasted six days, led by a diverse group from the LGBTQ community, including activists Marsha P. Johnson and Sylvia Rivera, who stood up and fought back. After making some initial arrests, the police soon found themselves overwhelmed and under a rain of taunts, coins, bottles, perhaps a parking meter, and maybe bricks (although, maybe not).

They were forced to retreat into the very bar they had targeted. They barricaded themselves inside. Eventually, the police and the community reached an uneasy detente. While the uprising was quelled, the movement was just beginning. Stonewall became a rallying point for members of the LGBTQ community around the world, tired of being treated badly, unfairly, and cruelly. In the wake of Stonewall, a wave of gay rights groups, transgender organizations, and LGBT community centers opened as the fight for rights became a national conversation.

Fast-forward 50 years and Stonewall is a national park, Pride Month runs for all of June, and we still remember that tiny inn and one morning in late June as the birthplace of the gay civil rights movement.

Here are five things you may not know about the Stonewall Inn and uprising: