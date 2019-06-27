Here’s a simple new way to stop Google from keeping your location history

Google has expanded its auto-delete privacy controls to include location history, so now you can prevent the company from keeping a lifetime record of your whereabouts.

To auto-delete your location history, visit Google’s Web & App Activity page while signed into your Google account, select “Choose to delete automatically,” then choose either the 3-month or 18-month option. After either window of time, Google will delete your search records, voice search recordings, Chrome browsing history, YouTube history, app usage info (if you have an Android phone), and other activity within Google apps.

As with before, you can also “pause” location tracking by visiting Google’s Activity Controls page, then disabling the Location History toggle. While Google still has other ways of following you around–for instance, by taking snapshots of your location while using other apps like Chrome, if you allow the browser to access your location–disabling Location History at least keeps the company from building up a detailed timeline of your movements.

Personally, I’ve had Location History disabled for a while now, and it hasn’t noticeably affected my experience with using Google products.