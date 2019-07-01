Four ways companies can build a culture of learning

In fact, nearly all (94%) employees say they would stay at a company longer if it invested in their learning and development, according to LinkedIn research. On top of that, millennial and gen Z employees, born between 1995 and 2010, say the opportunity to learn and grow is the number one thing that inspires them and makes them want to work harder. Learning was even more important to these generations than the nature of the work itself or getting a raise.

There’s one problem. Employees want to learn, but more than half say they don’t have time. This is especially true for nearly two-thirds (63%) of Millennials who are eager to learn, but say that they are too busy, our research found.

So how can companies help employees make more time to learn? By supporting them in key moments that matter in their careers. Whether learners are in a big career transition, such as starting a new job or getting a promotion, or they want to get better at their current jobs, organizations should support them in the right way, at the right time, throughout their career journey. To foster this culture of learning, there are a few best practices that can help.

Provide on-demand learning opportunities

Support learners with quality bite-sized learning when they need it. A new analyst doesn’t understand how to build a pivot table. A manager is preparing to present to his executive team. These are the moments when learning can help. By offering quality, micro-learning content, employees can choose the learning that best meets their specific needs.

Giving employees the resources they need to direct their own learning is exactly what they want. All generations rank self-directed learning experiences as their preferred approach to learning, but it’s highest among gen Z at 43% and millennials at 42%.

This may be why talent developers’ budgets are shifting to online learning. Compared to three years ago, 59% of talent developers spend more of their budget on online learning and 39% spend less on instructor-led learning, according to our 2019 Workplace Learning Report.