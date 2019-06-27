advertisement
  10:45 am

Twitter had a fun time watching John Delaney at the Democratic debate

No matter what happens over the course of this primary, we will always have the joy that John Delaney gave us by inspiring so many jokes during the first Democratic debate.

[Photo: Flickr user Lorie Shaull]
By Joe Berkowitz4 minute Read

At the top of last night’s first Democratic debate, just one question occupied everyone’s thoughts.

However, quite a few people already did know about low-polling candidate John Delaney, the former U.S. rep for Maryland’s 6th district from 2013 to 2019, and were not exactly jazzed he’d made it to the debate stage.

Once the debate got going, however, it quickly became clear that John Delaney would play a very important role in the first debate: He would be its comic relief. At least that’s how Twitter saw it anyway.

People began to offer opinions on what Delaney brought to the table as a candidate.

They especially enjoyed speculating about what sort of father he might be.

People delighted in witnessing Delaney’s sad quest for more airtime.

They mocked the way that moderators such as Rachel Maddow, Chuck Todd, and Lester Holt would shut him down when he tried to interject during other people’s turns–and sometimes seemingly just for kicks.

Mainly, though, the Delaney-obsessed Twitter contingent spent a large portion of the debate trying to specify who exactly the candidate most resembles.

In the end, CNN asked the burning question that had replace everyone’s previous mystery, “Who is John Delaney?”

What caused John Delaney’s spark last night? I like to think it was knowing how much joy he was providing the folks watching at home. Thank you, John Delaney. You will never even come close to the presidency, but you brought us all closer together in laughter. Keep shooting for the stars!

