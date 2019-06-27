Twitter had a fun time watching John Delaney at the Democratic debate

At the top of last night’s first Democratic debate, just one question occupied everyone’s thoughts.

google who the hell is john delaney questionmark — jordan (@JordanUhl) June 27, 2019 Who the fuck is John Delaney? — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) June 27, 2019 who the FUCK is john delaney — Kevin Nguyen (@knguyen) June 27, 2019 However, quite a few people already did know about low-polling candidate John Delaney, the former U.S. rep for Maryland’s 6th district from 2013 to 2019, and were not exactly jazzed he’d made it to the debate stage. John Delaney will never be president of the United States. Will never be vice-president. Will never get close to a presidential ticket. It's absurd he gets to eat up precious time talking pointlessly in this debate about what he would "do" as "president". — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) June 27, 2019 It is annoying to me that John Delaney thinks he even deserves to be on this stage #DemDebate — Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) June 27, 2019

Don’t listen to my large nephew John Delaney at the debate tonight. He ate aquarium gravel when he was little and it made him stupid and mean. — rob delaney (@robdelaney) June 27, 2019 Once the debate got going, however, it quickly became clear that John Delaney would play a very important role in the first debate: He would be its comic relief. At least that’s how Twitter saw it anyway. People began to offer opinions on what Delaney brought to the table as a candidate. john delaney is the sort of president that jack bauer would kidnap — Jon Bois (@jon_bois) June 27, 2019 John Delaney looks like he is playing the Democratic nominee in a movie comedy about the Republican nominee. — Peter Sagal (@petersagal) June 27, 2019 John Delaney speaks English like Beto speaks Spanish. #DemDebate — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) June 27, 2019

They especially enjoyed speculating about what sort of father he might be. John Delaney is like a divorced dad at a busy IHOP trying to get a waitresses attention while his kids have a syrup fight #DemDebate — Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) June 27, 2019 John Delaney has the gravitas of your dad trying to make a return at Home Depot — The Give Smart Guy (@BobbyBigWheel) June 27, 2019 John Delaney has the energy of a Hallmark movie stepdad who lectures his wife’s kids about how they can’t afford nice things while polishing his new sports car. #DemDebate — Adam Best (@adamcbest) June 27, 2019 People delighted in witnessing Delaney’s sad quest for more airtime. The epitome of @JohnDelaney in the #DemDebate tonight pic.twitter.com/KMNvssXb51 — proletaricat ☭ (@_proletaricat) June 27, 2019

Chuck Todd: John Delaney, show me scared Muppet. John Delaney: #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/DbLBopnMLo — (((Jay Shifman))) (@JBShifman) June 27, 2019 In the end, CNN asked the burning question that had replace everyone’s previous mystery, “Who is John Delaney?” What's causing John Delaney’s spark tonight? He watched old presidential debates, Republican and Democratic, dating back to 2004, and practiced various scenarios – against his rivals – as soon as the lineups were announced https://t.co/VJxq3tdhem #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/QAe7CiNahi — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) June 27, 2019 What caused John Delaney’s spark last night? I like to think it was knowing how much joy he was providing the folks watching at home. Thank you, John Delaney. You will never even come close to the presidency, but you brought us all closer together in laughter. Keep shooting for the stars!