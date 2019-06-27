Your blind hiring process is (probably) still biased. Here’s how to change that

Artificial intelligence, machine learning, and other hacks that attempt to “de-bias” talent processes are on the rise. Hiring, after all, is one of the fastest ways to increase diversity in the workforce. Unsurprisingly, a growing number of companies are adopting blind résumé reviews . And from the outset, it seems like an effective way to minimize the role of problematic humans in talent decision making.

But is scrubbing names from résumés a silver bullet for improving diversity demographics? Or is this simply the next fad in check-the-box exercises that sound progressive but stop short of addressing systemic inequities? The answer, like most diversity efforts, is somewhere in the middle. Blind résumé reviews can be impactful, but there are several things companies should keep in mind when deciding if the practice is right for them.

Why blind hiring can still be discriminatory

The orchestra auditions—the professional musician’s version of a résumé review—exemplify these considerations. In the 1960s, U.S. orchestras required musicians to play behind a screen to eliminate gender bias from the audition process. After they implemented the practice, the likelihood of selecting women musicians increased by 30%. By the 1990s, there was a 25% increase in women’s representation in orchestras.

Now, this may sound like a strong vote in favor of anonymized recruiting. But there’s a piece of this story that people often leave out. In 1952, when the Boston Orchestra tried to diversify by holding blind auditions, their hiring diversity stats didn’t change. Why not? As told by writer and broadcaster Yassmin Abdel-Magied, the “clickety-clacks” of high-heeled shoes on the stage gave the women’s gender identity away. When the orchestra requested that shoes come off, nearly 50% of women progressed in the audition process. So, in this case, anonymized recruiting was effective in a tightly controlled environment, and only at a specific stage in the audition process. It wasn’t a panacea for equal representation in orchestras, which remain starkly 69% men today.

So, what should companies that are serious about building a diverse workforce keep in mind when considering whether to anonymize their résumé screens? Here are some ideas.

1. Be aware of identity cues (because they’re everywhere)

We infer identity from more than just names. Everything from zip codes to the sports a candidate enjoys can signal a particular identity and give grounds to subjectivity and bias. If a company wants to adopt blind recruiting, they have to go all the way and eliminate the potential “clickety-clacks” from résumés.

That means removing candidate names, and links to social media accounts like LinkedIn and Twitter. You also need to remove educational pedigree, because even a field of study can unconsciously evoke a presumption of identity. It’s also best to remove home addresses, and extracurriculars like hobbies, volunteering experience, and club memberships.