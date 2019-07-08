How to handle your overflowing inbox when you get back from vacation

Vacations can help you reduce the stress of work, but that feeling of bliss doesn’t last long. A survey from the American Psychological Association found that the benefits of time away dissipate within a few days. Maybe it’s facing the reality of that overflowing inbox?

“I dread my inbox when I return from being out,” admits Jill Gugino Pante, director of the Lerner Career Services Center at the University of Delaware. “I am also very mindful of my time when I return. Unless there are meetings I have to be a part of, I usually block time off the day I return to sort through my inbox. Knowing that I have one to two hours of blocked time to sift through the hundreds of emails helps relieve some of the stress.”

From being proactive to carving out time when you’re back, these tips can help you tackle your inbox more effectively:

Before you leave

Set up rules in your inbox so that certain emails go into specific folders, suggests Tom Cuthbert, master chair and CEO coach for Vistage, an executive coaching and peer advisory organization. For example, have your meeting invites or client messages sent to different folders so you can tackle emails by type and importance.

“This way you can methodically clean out your inbox when you return,” he says.

Keep work moving in your absence with an autoresponder that directs inquiries to others who can cover for you, says Mike Pugh, the vice president of collaboration at the communications platform RingCentral. “This will limit the size of your backlog,” he says.

While you’re gone

Pugh likes to do a mid-vacation email sweep to clear topics that just need a simple response, with one caveat: “Do it during off hours, so your responses are less likely to trigger immediate follow-ups or calls,” he suggests.