Mitch McConnell’s Twitter just lost a flame war with ‘Big Little Lies’ star Adam Scott

Not only do you have to wade through a constant maelstrom of tweets calling your guy a turtle, you also have to find ways to make the Senate Majority Leader not seem like a Southern-fried supervillain. Even given the impossibility of the task at hand, however, whoever’s in charge of the shop over there keeps dropping the ball.

First, there was the tone-deaf Cocaine Mitch merch, and now the account is in a flame war with Big Little Lies star Adam Scott. (And losing.)

One lie that’s too historically consequential to be a big little one is that the reason McConnell held a vacant seat open on Obama’s Supreme Court in 2016 was so the voters could decide who should fill it. In case it wasn’t clear in 2016 that this was an obvious lie, McConnell clarified recently what would happen if a SCOTUS seat opened in 2020 before the election. (“Oh, we’d fill it,” he said.)

When President Donald Trump echoed McConnell’s remarks on Wednesday, McConnell’s Twitter team marked the occasion with a saucy GIF from a popular TV show. It turns out they did not choose wisely, though.

The winking gentleman meant to be an avatar of McConnell’s ain’t-I-a-stinker duplicity is Adam Scott in a scene from the much-mourned local politics sitcom Parks and Recreation. In response, Scott, who seldom shies away from venting his opinions about the current administration online, firmly told McConnell and co. to find some other way for the Senate Majority Leader to brag about abusing power.