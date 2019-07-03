How to manage a team when you’re younger than everyone else

Though it may be “just a number,” age can shift the dynamics of any team. If you’re young and in a management position, it’s normal to worry about being seen as an authority figure by those who report to you. It’s important to set some ground rules in order to ensure you’re hitting goals, making progress, and creating a positive, inclusive workplace.

Here, female executives who have mastered this craft share their best tips for successfully managing a team when you happen to be younger than everyone else:

Ask your team to bring their life experiences into their work

Forty-year-old Jennifer Parker is the chief revenue officer at WePay, where she oversees an organization of more than 60 people. The average age of her direct reports is 49—almost 10 years older than she is. The CEO, however, is a decade younger. This means day-in and day-out, she’s moving between the perspective that comes from seasoned revenue professionals who “know the industry inside-out” and the perspective of what she calls an “industry disruptor” who wants to revolutionize traditional processes.

“It’s a balancing act, but being comfortable with that kind of tension is what lets you get really creative,”says Parker. To master this, she encourages her team members to bring their life experiences to the office, no matter if they’re professional or personal. “I want to create an environment where everyone feels heard,” says Parker. “They want their boss to hear their opinion, but also recognize their personal identity. By leaning in and being willing to learn from my team, it has helped me become a better leader and mentor.”

She believes this diversity is essential to growth and development. “If you take time to create a diverse workforce, you build a team that looks like the consumer: different ages, genders, and preferences.”

Prioritize a shared vision

At the age of 28, Colleen Costello is the CEO and cofounder of Vital Vio. The majority of her team members are 35, making her seven years younger than those she works with on a daily basis. For Costello, what mattered to her when hiring was that everyone had a shared vision for the business.

“It’s important to set a concrete company mission and hire people that are ready to rally behind it. It may sound obvious, but so many companies recruit solely for skill sets and experience. While these are important, I’ve found that a candidate will only succeed if they embody our company’s end goal,” she says. “If a prospective hire doesn’t share in this vision and our ability to do exactly that, they’ll miss the guiding principles of the work we’re doing and the executives leading the charge.”