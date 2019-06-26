Samsung may bring back the flip phone for its second foldable

While Samsung is still fixing design flaws in its first foldable phone, the company is reportedly working on a second foldable phone with a different design. Unlike the Galaxy Fold, which opens up horizontally like a paper notebook, the next phone may fold vertically like an old flip phone. Korea’s ETNews reports (via SamMobile ) that the phone will have a 6.7-inch screen, plus a 1-inch screen on the outside, presumably for glancing at notifications.

Samsung appears to be pushing ahead with foldable displays despite several problems with the tech on its Galaxy Fold, including screens that crack, flicker off, or become unresponsive after just a day or two of use. As tech reviewers began reporting these issues, Samsung delayed the Fold’s launch indefinitely, and both AT&T and Best Buy have since canceled preorders.

It’s unclear if a clamshell design would be more durable, but as SamMobile notes, it could at least be cheaper than the Fold’s $1,980 asking price. It would also bring back the satisfaction that came from emphatically slamming your flip phone shut after an angry phone call.