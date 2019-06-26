This is how social media can predict the next Democratic presidential nominee

Unlike any election before it, 2016 was a wake-up call for the role of social media in politics. This time around, voters and candidates alike have their eyes wide open to the promise and the peril these platforms can bring. That said, which Democratic candidates among the myriad running for election in 2020 are the stars of social?

To find out, we at Moving Image & Content sorted the top six 2020 Democratic candidates for president by the unique donors and qualifications for debate, then ranked them by reach, growth, engagement, and activity online from April 25th to May 25th. Our results revealed the following contenders (in alphabetical order): former vice president Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg (D-IN), Kamala Harris (D-CA), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Bernie Sanders (D-VT), and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA).

While their approaches to social vary, all share a hyper-focus on Facebook—and with good reason. Yes, teens have left the platform in droves and fake news can still be found there, but 74% of U.S. adults continue to use the social network daily, according to Pew Research, making it an ideal proxy political platform for the 2020 nomination.

Sanders is running a full-court press across Facebook. He’s currently leading in audience size with 5 million followers according to proprietary data by social analytics platform Rival IQ, and posting an average of 14 times a day on the platform. That’s three times more than any other candidate. But it’s not just the volume of posts that’s getting attention, it’s what he talks about that’s sparking a reaction. Surprisingly the loudest voice on the abortion ban isn’t Warren, Harris, or Klobuchar–it’s Sanders. His posts get more “angry” reactions than any other candidate (reactions that relate to the content of the post, not to Sanders himself) sparking waves of passionate conversation among family and friends. This is exactly what the Facebook algorithm favors and rewards.

Also coming in strong is “Uncle Joe” Biden with his recent entry into the race. If the love Facebook users are showing for Biden’s announcement is any indication of where the polls are headed, Sanders better prepare for battle. Biden’s campaign announcement post got 15,000 “love” reactions–more than any of the other top six candidates. How voters interact with content is measured by engagement, including reactions, comments, and shares. This is arguably the most important metric for brands and politicians alike. While views of a post can be purchased, engagement cannot.

Sanders leads in total engagement on Facebook at 3 million interactions, followed by Warren, Harris, Buttigieg, Biden, and Klobuchar. In terms of growth, however, the picture changes. When Biden entered the race, it fueled engagement growth of 2,890% compared to Warren (62%), Klobuchar (39%), and Sanders (12%). Looking at post comments, Biden leads growth at 1,700% compared to 32% from Elizabeth Warren and 8% from Sanders.